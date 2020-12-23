Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) picks momentum as shares rise 10.08%

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGVW) is 74.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.34 and a high of $17.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The LGVW stock was last observed hovering at around $14.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31%.

Currently trading at $17.26, the stock is 11.04% and 42.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.18 million and changing 15.45% at the moment leaves the stock 58.51% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.93.

The stock witnessed a 38.08% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.41%, and is 10.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.80% and -4.06% from its 52-week high.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW), with institutional investors hold 53.65% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 53.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.69 million shares valued at $26.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.50% of the LGVW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with 2.44 million shares valued at $24.0 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westchester Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.92 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $18.9 million, while Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 1.7 million with a market value of $16.69 million.