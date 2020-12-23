Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) turns bullish with gain of 8.11 points

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is 23.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.06 and a high of $96.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The LITE stock was last observed hovering at around $89.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.11% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.54% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.61% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.75, the stock is 10.78% and 14.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 9.05% at the moment leaves the stock 21.68% off its SMA200. LITE registered 24.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.01.

The stock witnessed a 17.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.73%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has around 5473 employees, a market worth around $7.51B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.22 and Fwd P/E is 14.33. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.51% and 1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.82 with sales reaching $478.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 425.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Top Institutional Holders

584 institutions hold shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), with 212.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 95.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.30M, and float is at 75.25M with Short Float at 8.85%. Institutions hold 95.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 9.33 million shares valued at $701.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.36% of the LITE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.84 million shares valued at $514.21 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.43 million shares representing 8.52% and valued at over $483.06 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 3.24 million with a market value of $243.38 million.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hamel Judy G, the company’s SVP, GC and Secretary. SEC filings show that Hamel Judy G sold 4,865 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37376.0 shares.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that LOWE ALAN S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 9,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $84.84 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LITE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, LOWE ALAN S (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 98 shares at an average price of $84.84 for $8314.0. The insider now directly holds 155,827 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE).

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -13.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.3% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.