Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) turns bullish with gain of 2.04 points

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) is 175.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $14.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The MWK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.04% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.37% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.22, the stock is 73.10% and 86.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 14.39% at the moment leaves the stock 157.87% off its SMA200. MWK registered 224.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 189.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.73.

The stock witnessed a 121.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.10%, and is 62.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.75% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $354.89M and $169.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1042.25% and 13.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.40%).

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $39.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.30% in year-over-year returns.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK), with 12.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.97% while institutional investors hold 48.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.09M, and float is at 8.40M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 17.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 0.71 million shares valued at $5.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.26% of the MWK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 0.44 million shares valued at $3.6 million to account for 2.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.33 million shares representing 1.51% and valued at over $2.72 million, while EAM Investors, LLC holds 1.27% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $2.3 million.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by von Walter Amy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that von Walter Amy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $5.16 per share for a total of $10320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30325.0 shares.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that KURTZ WILLIAM (Director) bought a total of 6,888 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $4.85 per share for $33407.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47313.0 shares of the MWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Petersen Greg (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $10000.0. The insider now directly holds 45,325 shares of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK).