NantHealth Inc. (NH) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 11.0% Upside

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) is 245.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The NH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 33.96% and 47.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.99 million and changing 21.50% at the moment leaves the stock 25.29% off its SMA200. NH registered 223.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4877 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1874.

The stock witnessed a 65.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.52%, and is 18.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.67% over the week and 20.27% over the month.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) has around 398 employees, a market worth around $427.88M and $78.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 286.96% and -46.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NantHealth Inc. (NH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NantHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $18.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.80% in year-over-year returns.

NantHealth Inc. (NH) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in NantHealth Inc. (NH), with 66.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.62% while institutional investors hold 53.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.93M, and float is at 44.91M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 21.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DG Capital Management, LLC with over 13.81 million shares valued at $32.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.42% of the NH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.35 million shares valued at $3.15 million to account for 1.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.3 million shares representing 1.17% and valued at over $3.04 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $1.4 million.

NantHealth Inc. (NH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading -7.62% down over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is 17.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.08% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.14.