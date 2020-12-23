Nautilus Inc. (NLS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is 1162.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $28.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The NLS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.77% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.11% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.09, the stock is 19.64% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing 13.28% at the moment leaves the stock 82.29% off its SMA200. NLS registered 1141.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 158.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.59.

The stock witnessed a 11.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.86%, and is 23.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has around 433 employees, a market worth around $679.49M and $467.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.34 and Fwd P/E is 13.16. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1740.83% and -22.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.90%).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nautilus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $191.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -750.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 79.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 84.10% in year-over-year returns.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in Nautilus Inc. (NLS), with 671.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.22% while institutional investors hold 85.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.04M, and float is at 29.61M with Short Float at 19.09%. Institutions hold 83.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.82 million shares valued at $31.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.02% of the NLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.75 million shares valued at $30.11 million to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.38 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $23.76 million, while Atom Investors LP holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $23.24 million.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siegert Marvin G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Siegert Marvin G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $18.02 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59077.0 shares.

Nautilus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Saunders Anne (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $17.72 per share for $70887.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38077.0 shares of the NLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, McGregor Jay (VP & GM, Retail) disposed off 4,926 shares at an average price of $19.88 for $97929.0. The insider now directly holds 211 shares of Nautilus Inc. (NLS).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 135.16% up over the past 12 months. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is 14.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.06% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.