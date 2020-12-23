Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) up 424.32% since start of the year

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is 424.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $24.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.91% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -124.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.95, the stock is 40.45% and 65.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.18 million and changing 16.97% at the moment leaves the stock 252.05% off its SMA200. PACB registered 413.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 661.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.76.

The stock witnessed a 78.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 217.06%, and is 29.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 404 employees, a market worth around $4.99B and $79.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1125.00% and 11.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-116.60%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $23.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.20% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

242 institutions hold shares in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), with 4.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.76% while institutional investors hold 97.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.22M, and float is at 178.29M with Short Float at 7.68%. Institutions hold 95.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 19.84 million shares valued at $195.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the PACB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.42 million shares valued at $142.32 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 10.74 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $106.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 10.37 million with a market value of $102.35 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hunkapiller Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hunkapiller Michael sold 1,492 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $14.39 per share for a total of $21462.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Hunkapiller Michael (Director) sold a total of 251,837 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $15.03 per share for $3.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1492.0 shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Hunkapiller Michael (Director) disposed off 147,799 shares at an average price of $15.11 for $2.23 million. The insider now directly holds 253,329 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 41.81% up over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is 11.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.5% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.