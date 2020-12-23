PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) – The 63.6% Upside Potential Remains

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) is 51.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAVM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.33% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 63.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is -4.99% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -9.05% off its SMA200. PAVM registered 85.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8664 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9654.

The stock witnessed a 1.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.55%, and is -3.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 91.58% and -47.25% from its 52-week high.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in PAVmed Inc. (PAVM), with 8.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.10% while institutional investors hold 12.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.38M, and float is at 43.28M with Short Float at 8.55%. Institutions hold 10.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.77 million shares valued at $3.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.31% of the PAVM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.64 million shares valued at $2.92 million to account for 3.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.42 million shares representing 0.78% and valued at over $0.74 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $0.74 million.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIROVICH MATTHEW, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SIROVICH MATTHEW sold 33,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $1.96 per share for a total of $65048.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

PAVmed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that SIROVICH MATTHEW (10% Owner) sold a total of 53,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $2.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.06 million shares of the PAVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, SIROVICH MATTHEW (10% Owner) disposed off 75,211 shares at an average price of $1.83 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,113,983 shares of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM).

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -32.41% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.95% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.