Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) is -2.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $2.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFMT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is 28.64% and -1.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 20.66% at the moment leaves the stock 25.59% off its SMA200. PFMT registered 16.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8074 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8081.

The stock witnessed a 12.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.64%, and is 29.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.46% over the week and 8.43% over the month.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has around 1615 employees, a market worth around $53.23M and $159.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.31% and -54.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performant Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $44.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -226.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), with 17.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.28% while institutional investors hold 87.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.68M, and float is at 34.15M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 60.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 12.55 million shares valued at $11.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.91% of the PFMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 9.76 million shares valued at $9.16 million to account for 17.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.06 million shares representing 1.94% and valued at over $1.0 million, while Mirador Capital Partners LP holds 1.25% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $0.64 million.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM bought 3,258,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $2.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.55 million shares.

Performant Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) bought a total of 987,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $0.87 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.29 million shares of the PFMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) acquired 9,639 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $8582.0. The insider now directly holds 8,299,233 shares of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT).

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) that is trading 21.81% up over the past 12 months. ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) is -2.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 86.24% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8300.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.