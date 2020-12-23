Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) is -27.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $16.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The DTIL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -66.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.01, the stock is 6.13% and 21.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 11.59% at the moment leaves the stock 39.22% off its SMA200. DTIL registered -32.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.43.

The stock witnessed a -6.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.58%, and is 25.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 10.81% over the month.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $552.35M and $22.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.69% and -39.63% from its 52-week high.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $38.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 121.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 487.90% in year-over-year returns.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL), with 6.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.85% while institutional investors hold 57.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.35M, and float is at 44.88M with Short Float at 4.70%. Institutions hold 50.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 4.06 million shares valued at $25.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.74% of the DTIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.75 million shares valued at $23.12 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 2.42 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $14.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $12.97 million.