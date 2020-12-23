Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) Is Down -51.32% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) is -51.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $2.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is 0.45% and 0.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -14.53% off its SMA200. PTI registered -25.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0943 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2570.

The stock witnessed a 6.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.74%, and is -5.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $58.94M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.59% and -59.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-98.00%).

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.00% this year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI), with 7.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.30% while institutional investors hold 26.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.18M, and float is at 43.76M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 22.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 4.78 million shares valued at $5.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the PTI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.56 million shares valued at $3.92 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 2.29 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $2.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $2.39 million.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 89.24% up over the past 12 months. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is 225.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.44% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.