RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) stock Surged by 6.69% yesterday

RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) is -10.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $6.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The RNET stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is 9.81% and 26.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 6.69% at the moment leaves the stock 92.55% off its SMA200. RNET registered -11.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 241.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a 16.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.51%, and is 10.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

RigNet Inc. (RNET) has around 625 employees, a market worth around $114.52M and $225.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 666.23% and -14.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

RigNet Inc. (RNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RigNet Inc. (RNET) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RigNet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $46.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.10% in year-over-year returns.

RigNet Inc. (RNET) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in RigNet Inc. (RNET), with 639.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.18% while institutional investors hold 79.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.57M, and float is at 14.91M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 76.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 5.0 million shares valued at $20.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.32% of the RNET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 2.49 million shares valued at $10.21 million to account for 12.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kopion Asset Management, LLC which holds 1.37 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $5.62 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $5.55 million.

RigNet Inc. (RNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -47.63% down over the past 12 months. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is -25.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.13% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.35.