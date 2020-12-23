Root Inc. (ROOT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -32.81% Change This Year

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is -32.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $29.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROOT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.53% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -39.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.14, the stock is 18.61% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing 10.54% at the moment leaves the stock -2.20% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.54.

The stock witnessed a -4.53% in the last 1 month and is 28.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Root Inc. (ROOT) has around 901 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $402.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.68% and -38.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (143.10%).

Root Inc. (ROOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Root Inc. (ROOT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Root Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $147.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -308.70% this year.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Root Inc. (ROOT), with 107.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.95% while institutional investors hold 70.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.41M, and float is at 33.91M with Short Float at 13.01%. Institutions hold 40.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo Growth Fd with over 0.44 million shares valued at $10.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.73% of the ROOT Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fidelity Growth Company Fund with 0.29 million shares valued at $6.92 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Contrafund Inc which holds 99227.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $2.38 million, while Wells Fargo Premier Large Company Growth Fd holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 67362.0 with a market value of $1.61 million.