Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) makes 38.21% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is 114.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $15.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.85% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.17% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -49.5% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.94, the stock is 56.65% and 60.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.96 million and changing 18.89% at the moment leaves the stock 78.92% off its SMA200. SGMO registered 100.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.86.

The stock witnessed a 75.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.40%, and is 38.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.62% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $147.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.97% and 12.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.30%).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $29.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Top Institutional Holders

290 institutions hold shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), with 24.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.60% while institutional investors hold 72.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.10M, and float is at 116.55M with Short Float at 17.32%. Institutions hold 59.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.89 million shares valued at $93.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.99% of the SGMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.13 million shares valued at $76.8 million to account for 5.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 7.11 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $67.18 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 7.03 million with a market value of $66.39 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramasastry Saira, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ramasastry Saira sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $13.27 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that DILLY STEPHEN GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $6.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the SGMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, PARKER H STEWART (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $5.20 for $15585.0. The insider now directly holds 13,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -17.66% down over the past 12 months. PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) is 0.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.94% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.15.