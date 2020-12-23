Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) is -4.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $3.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNGX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.83% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 53.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is -40.94% and -30.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.6 million and changing -49.27% at the moment leaves the stock -27.22% off its SMA200. SNGX registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0114.

The stock witnessed a -36.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.46%, and is -40.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $42.58M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.92% and -60.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-662.00%).

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Soligenix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $750k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Soligenix Inc. (SNGX), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.85% while institutional investors hold 12.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.57M, and float is at 28.70M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 11.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.87 million shares valued at $1.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.92% of the SNGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Knoll Capital Management, L.P. with 0.79 million shares valued at $1.41 million to account for 2.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Wilshire Securities Management Inc which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $0.45 million, while Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.24 million.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.29% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -4.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.85% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.