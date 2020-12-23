Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) is 44.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLGG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is 58.36% and 75.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 23.19% at the moment leaves the stock 44.27% off its SMA200. SLGG registered 33.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 38.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1689.

The stock witnessed a 85.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.80%, and is 49.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $50.12M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 161.54% and -47.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-155.00%).

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $800k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 92.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 205.30% in year-over-year returns.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.00% while institutional investors hold 10.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.48M, and float is at 14.24M with Short Float at 3.49%. Institutions hold 9.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.15% of the SLGG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 1492 Capital Management, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 84772.0 shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Evoke Wealth, LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 50766.0 with a market value of $92901.0.