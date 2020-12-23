The incline in Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) is 364.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $7.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -152.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -152.0% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.41, the stock is 6.47% and 102.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing 13.66% at the moment leaves the stock 300.80% off its SMA200. FTEK registered 420.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 484.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8731 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3484.

The stock witnessed a 247.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 578.46%, and is 6.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.04% over the week and 19.55% over the month.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $137.99M and $21.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1370.00% and -37.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fuel Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $6.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK), with 7.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.51% while institutional investors hold 30.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.70M, and float is at 17.66M with Short Float at 15.79%. Institutions hold 21.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Grace & White Inc /ny with over 1.83 million shares valued at $1.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.42% of the FTEK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.25 million shares valued at $1.05 million to account for 5.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 0.67 million shares representing 2.70% and valued at over $0.56 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $0.43 million.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Markowsky James J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Markowsky James J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $3.40 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Fuel Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that BAILEY DOUGLAS G (Director) sold a total of 60,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $5.38 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.79 million shares of the FTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, BAILEY BETTYE J (10% Owner) disposed off 42,028 shares at an average price of $4.74 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 4,286,945 shares of Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK).

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading 90.59% up over the past 12 months. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) is -14.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.02% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 55240.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.