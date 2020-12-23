The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) makes 18.07% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) is -67.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The OLB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $10.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.89% off the consensus price target high of $14.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.90, the stock is 9.73% and 19.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 15.29% at the moment leaves the stock -39.11% off its SMA200. OLB registered -81.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2066 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0929.

The stock witnessed a 14.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.05%, and is 18.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.57% over the week and 13.21% over the month.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $30.72M and $9.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.39% and -65.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The OLB Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $2.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in The OLB Group Inc. (OLB), with 4.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.98% while institutional investors hold 14.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.85M, and float is at 2.10M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 5.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.31 million shares valued at $1.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.75% of the OLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1896.0 shares valued at $7110.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding.