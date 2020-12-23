The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Volatility At 8.55%, Should You Add A Position?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) is 14.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01% off its average median price target of $17.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.76% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -65.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.56, the stock is 37.50% and 46.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.62 million and changing 10.28% at the moment leaves the stock 59.78% off its SMA200. REAL registered 18.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 54.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.95.

The stock witnessed a 65.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.80%, and is 24.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has around 2353 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $311.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 331.20% and 7.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.10%).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $94.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in The RealReal Inc. (REAL), with 4.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.42% while institutional investors hold 103.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.87M, and float is at 83.77M with Short Float at 12.99%. Institutions hold 97.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.45 million shares valued at $180.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.06% of the REAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 5.6 million shares valued at $81.03 million to account for 6.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.7 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $67.99 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $64.24 million.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wainwright Julie, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wainwright Julie sold 196 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $3920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.74 million shares.

The RealReal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Wainwright Julie (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 135,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $14.96 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.74 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Bjork Fredrik (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 4,784 shares at an average price of $13.49 for $64536.0. The insider now directly holds 197,778 shares of The RealReal Inc. (REAL).