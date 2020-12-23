The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) up 0.28% since start of the year

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is 0.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $28.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $25.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -14.48% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.62, the stock is 19.57% and 27.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing 10.89% at the moment leaves the stock 38.06% off its SMA200. SMPL registered 2.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.32.

The stock witnessed a 21.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.05%, and is 11.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $816.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.20 and Fwd P/E is 26.26. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.27% and -1.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $209.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), with 11.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.90% while institutional investors hold 102.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.45M, and float is at 84.33M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 90.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.69 million shares valued at $169.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.04% of the SMPL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.08 million shares valued at $156.13 million to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 4.95 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $109.17 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 4.48 million with a market value of $98.81 million.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Montgomery Robert G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Montgomery Robert G. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $18.98 per share for a total of $37960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54766.0 shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that WHITE JAMES D (Director) bought a total of 2,780 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $17.97 per share for $49953.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6333.0 shares of the SMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, KILTS JAMES M (Director) acquired 87,862 shares at an average price of $16.88 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 961,268 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading 2.99% up over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is 34.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.06% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.