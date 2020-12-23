These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is 19.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.15 and a high of $25.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The LESL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.3% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.86% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -29.25% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.85, the stock is 23.49% and 19.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 9.77% at the moment leaves the stock 19.84% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.68.

The stock witnessed a 17.50% in the last 1 month and is 23.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has around 5081 employees, a market worth around $4.96B and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.01. Distance from 52-week low is 34.99% and 0.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.70%).

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), with 7.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.01% while institutional investors hold 26.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.88M, and float is at 177.26M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 25.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund with over 0.81 million shares valued at $17.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.44% of the LESL Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund with 0.72 million shares valued at $15.72 million to account for 0.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd which holds 0.29 million shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $6.47 million, while Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $4.76 million.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Paula, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Baker Paula sold 26,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $21.32 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44153.0 shares.