Top attractive stock of the week – Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is 270.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $6.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -55.78% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is 74.29% and 78.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 16.06% at the moment leaves the stock 201.69% off its SMA200. ACRS registered 285.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 346.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.86.

The stock witnessed a 126.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 197.03%, and is 52.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.14% over the week and 11.53% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $285.59M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 901.43% and 4.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-158.70%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $1.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.90% in year-over-year returns.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), with 4.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.30% while institutional investors hold 73.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.80M, and float is at 36.88M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 66.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.43 million shares valued at $8.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.00% of the ACRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 2.5 million shares valued at $6.42 million to account for 5.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Samsara BioCapital, LLC which holds 2.15 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $5.53 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $5.34 million.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -3.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.89% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.