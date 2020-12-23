Top attractive stock of the week – MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is 291.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $37.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $35.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.42% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -56.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -213.12% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.14, the stock is 54.76% and 117.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.97 million and changing 9.57% at the moment leaves the stock 167.10% off its SMA200. MP registered a gain of 300.20% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.06.

The stock witnessed a 133.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 189.93%, and is 52.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.09% over the week and 11.45% over the month.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $113.18M in sales. Fwd P/E is 163.08. Distance from 52-week low is 300.20% and 5.78% from its 52-week high.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MP Materials Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $40M over the same period.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in MP Materials Corp. (MP), with 39.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.58% while institutional investors hold 69.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.92M, and float is at 54.29M with Short Float at 7.64%. Institutions hold 51.43% of the Float.