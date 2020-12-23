Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) is 104.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.90 and a high of $63.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $51.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.88% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.72% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -63.34% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.17, the stock is 5.86% and 22.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 11.46% at the moment leaves the stock 75.05% off its SMA200. VCYT registered 93.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.80.

The stock witnessed a 11.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.72%, and is 5.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.77% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $112.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.29% and -10.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $31.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), with 411.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 108.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.90M, and float is at 57.55M with Short Float at 6.86%. Institutions hold 107.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.02 million shares valued at $228.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.12% of the VCYT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 5.68 million shares valued at $184.58 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.13 million shares representing 8.86% and valued at over $166.69 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.24% of the shares totaling 4.19 million with a market value of $136.27 million.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Giulia C, the company’s Chief Scientific & Med Officer. SEC filings show that Kennedy Giulia C sold 14,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $56.88 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78312.0 shares.

Veracyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that GORDON KEVIN K (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $47.11 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VCYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Ho Mark (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 13,875 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 19,086 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is 46.55% higher over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -25.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.58% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.9.