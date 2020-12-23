Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Is Up 9.36% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) is 9.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $8.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The VISL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.22% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.22% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is 29.96% and 30.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.23 million and changing 34.68% at the moment leaves the stock -16.87% off its SMA200. VISL registered 23.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2703 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2374.

The stock witnessed a 28.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.50%, and is 39.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.68% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $34.59M and $24.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.03% and -81.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-181.40%).

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vislink Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL), with 81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 6.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.88M, and float is at 20.80M with Short Float at 12.14%. Institutions hold 6.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.24% of the VISL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 40831.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $55530.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 29700.0 with a market value of $40392.0.