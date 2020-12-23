Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is 243.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.29 and a high of $24.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The VSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.64% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.58% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.78% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.71, the stock is 26.75% and 23.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing 22.02% at the moment leaves the stock 65.54% off its SMA200. VSTO registered 235.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.74.

The stock witnessed a 22.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.28%, and is 22.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $1.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.46. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 499.30% and 3.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $516.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.10% while institutional investors hold 96.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.19M, and float is at 57.02M with Short Float at 7.43%. Institutions hold 94.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.46 million shares valued at $170.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.53% of the VSTO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.46 million shares valued at $110.16 million to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.8 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $96.95 million, while Gates Capital Management, Inc. holds 7.58% of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $89.06 million.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by METZ CHRISTOPHER T, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that METZ CHRISTOPHER T sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Vista Outdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $7.11 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the VSTO stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading 75.83% up over the past 12 months. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is 15.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.87% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.