Which institution holds the most shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is 158.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.58 and a high of $164.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The IAC stock was last observed hovering at around $161.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 22.71% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.14% off the consensus price target high of $214.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -20.87% lower than the price target low of $152.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $183.73, the stock is 24.51% and 34.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 14.10% at the moment leaves the stock 75.30% off its SMA200. IAC registered 162.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $143.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.34.

The stock witnessed a 33.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.04%, and is 18.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $15.30B and $3.42B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 416.41% and 11.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAC/InterActiveCorp quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85 with sales reaching $771.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.60% in year-over-year returns.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Top Institutional Holders

672 institutions hold shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), with 4.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.59% while institutional investors hold 96.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.30M, and float is at 74.93M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 91.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.93 million shares valued at $829.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the IAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.48 million shares valued at $656.84 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.53 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $542.77 million, while Luxor Capital Group, LP holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $481.72 million.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EISNER MICHAEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EISNER MICHAEL D bought 40,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $122.85 per share for a total of $4.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40555.0 shares.

IAC/InterActiveCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Schwerdtman Michael H (SVP and Controller (CAO)) sold a total of 3,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $121.95 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2281.0 shares of the IAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, IAC/InterActiveCorp (10% Owner) acquired 6,000,000 shares at an average price of $18.89 for $113.33 million. The insider now directly holds 59,033,902 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC).