Which Institutions Own Shares In Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 12.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.50 and a high of $165.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $157.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.72% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.43% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -117.36% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.02, the stock is 16.31% and 16.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.79 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 16.31% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.01.

The stock is 25.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 5465 employees, a market worth around $91.61B and $3.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.17% and -1.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (95.80%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4.04 with sales reaching $806.29M over the same period..

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 4.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 561.95M, and float is at 101.58M. Institutions hold 4.69% of the Float.