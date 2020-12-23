Which Institutions Own Shares In Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is 12.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $1.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The HDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -18.37% and -9.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 7.84% at the moment leaves the stock 5.96% off its SMA200. HDSN registered 29.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2623 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1471.

The stock witnessed a -5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.65%, and is -10.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.30% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $44.88M and $151.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 220.00. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.54% and -37.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $24.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), with 10.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.60% while institutional investors hold 50.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.66M, and float is at 32.17M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 38.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC with over 4.18 million shares valued at $4.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.79% of the HDSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 3.85 million shares valued at $4.42 million to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.48 million shares representing 3.48% and valued at over $1.71 million, while Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $1.56 million.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $91103.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Hudson Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that MONETTA DOMINIC J (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $1.15 per share for $17280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80316.0 shares of the HDSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, MONETTA DOMINIC J (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.22 for $18300.0. The insider now directly holds 95,316 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) that is trading -0.26% down over the past 12 months. Watsco Inc. (WSO) is 28.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.65% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.