Which Institutions Own Shares In Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)?

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) is 361.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $44.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.23%.

Currently trading at $45.23, the stock is 26.56% and 87.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.73 million and changing 15.97% at the moment leaves the stock 225.39% off its SMA200. SBE registered a gain of 352.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.94.

The stock witnessed a 72.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 271.35%, and is 29.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.31% over the week and 13.92% over the month.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE), with 10.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.64% while institutional investors hold 98.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.41M, and float is at 24.18M with Short Float at 18.77%. Institutions hold 73.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.14 million shares valued at $33.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.82% of the SBE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Governors Lane LP with 0.96 million shares valued at $15.0 million to account for 3.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HBK Investments, L.P. which holds 0.85 million shares representing 2.71% and valued at over $13.28 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $12.35 million.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 548,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $10.21 per share for a total of $5.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.06 million shares.