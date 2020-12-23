Who are the Institutional Holders in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) is 293.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGFV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.81, the stock is 27.24% and 35.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 17.51% at the moment leaves the stock 150.17% off its SMA200. BGFV registered 293.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 552.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.30.

The stock witnessed a 19.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.35%, and is 36.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $251.67M and $994.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1716.92% and 11.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $271.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 337.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), with 3.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.15% while institutional investors hold 40.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.31M, and float is at 18.81M with Short Float at 21.73%. Institutions hold 34.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GMT Capital Corp with over 1.5 million shares valued at $11.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.83% of the BGFV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.21 million shares valued at $9.06 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.92 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $6.87 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.21% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $3.62 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BANE SANDRA N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BANE SANDRA N sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $9.79 per share for a total of $29370.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Starr Shane O (Senior VP, Operations) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $10.06 per share for $75450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11497.0 shares of the BGFV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, FRALEY JEFFREY L (Senior VP, Human Resources) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $8.08 for $60600.0. The insider now directly holds 10,275 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is trading 17.48% up over the past 12 months. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is -2.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.29% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.