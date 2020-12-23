Who are the Institutional Holders in Genprex Inc. (GNPX)?

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is 1296.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $7.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.47, the stock is 32.71% and 33.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.59 million and changing 12.31% at the moment leaves the stock 40.46% off its SMA200. GNPX registered 1608.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3193 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4457.

The stock witnessed a 42.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.47%, and is 32.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.88% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.97. Distance from 52-week low is 1762.50% and -36.42% from its 52-week high.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Genprex Inc. (GNPX), with 7.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.07% while institutional investors hold 21.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.06M, and float is at 32.06M with Short Float at 10.50%. Institutions hold 17.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.91 million shares valued at $6.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.81% of the GNPX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.44 million shares valued at $1.49 million to account for 1.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.43 million shares representing 1.08% and valued at over $1.44 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $1.36 million.