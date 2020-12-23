Who is the Top Investor In Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) is 62.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.61 and a high of $48.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The UPST stock was last observed hovering at around $41.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.74%.

Currently trading at $47.84, the stock is 27.21% and 27.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing 16.40% at the moment leaves the stock 27.21% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.65.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $205.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 314.74. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.59% and -1.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.20% this year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), with 3.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.72% while institutional investors hold 42.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.79M, and float is at 9.00M. Institutions hold 33.17% of the Float.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Loeb Daniel S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Loeb Daniel S bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $24.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.38 million shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Gu Paul (SVP, Product and Data Science) sold a total of 213,124 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $18.60 per share for $3.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the UPST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Nicoll Alison (General Counsel) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $18.60 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST).