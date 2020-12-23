Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)?

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) is -22.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABIO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is 5.66% and 8.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 3.75% at the moment leaves the stock -11.26% off its SMA200. ABIO registered -25.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0940 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3225.

The stock witnessed a 13.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.98%, and is 6.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 100.45% and -79.86% from its 52-week high.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARCA biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO), with 27.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 8.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.32M, and float is at 9.29M with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 8.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.29 million shares valued at $1.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.08% of the ABIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 38310.0 shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tekla Capital Management LLCC. which holds 32461.0 shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 18200.0 with a market value of $80444.0.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CONWAY ROBERT E, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that CONWAY ROBERT E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $4.16 per share for a total of $41630.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

ARCA biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 25 that CONWAY ROBERT E (Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 25 and was made at $4.28 per share for $21400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ABIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, CONWAY ROBERT E (Chairman of the Board) acquired 3,056 shares at an average price of $4.66 for $14241.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO).