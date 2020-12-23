Why Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) is the topic of conversation today

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) is 261.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.80 and a high of $37.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRPA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.76%.

Currently trading at $38.36, the stock is 206.00% and 235.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 55.93% at the moment leaves the stock 255.09% off its SMA200. BRPA registered 287.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 262.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.23.

The stock witnessed a 255.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 250.96%, and is 172.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 65.01% over the week and 18.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 291.43% and 2.54% from its 52-week high.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.78% while institutional investors hold 46.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.70M, and float is at 0.76M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 13.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $1.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.88% of the BRPA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bluefin Trading, LLC with 87900.0 shares valued at $0.92 million to account for 3.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yakira Capital Management, Inc. which holds 16410.0 shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $0.17 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 829.0 with a market value of $8704.0.