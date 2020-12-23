Why Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is 59.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.40 and a high of $100.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $98.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.6% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.65% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -26.07% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.42, the stock is 11.78% and 15.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 9.71% at the moment leaves the stock 43.15% off its SMA200. CDAY registered 63.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.37.

The stock witnessed a 12.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.02%, and is 10.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has around 5011 employees, a market worth around $15.98B and $841.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1408.05 and Fwd P/E is 180.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.34% and 7.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $217.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 242.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Top Institutional Holders

348 institutions hold shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), with 709.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 103.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.14M, and float is at 147.09M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 103.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.88 million shares valued at $1.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.13% of the CDAY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 17.98 million shares valued at $1.49 billion to account for 12.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cannae Holdings, Inc. which holds 16.14 million shares representing 10.92% and valued at over $1.33 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.10% of the shares totaling 11.97 million with a market value of $989.68 million.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turner Leagh Erin, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Turner Leagh Erin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $97.86 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Ossip David D (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 506,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $94.90 per share for $48.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the CDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Cannae Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,139,227 shares at an average price of $93.00 for $198.95 million. The insider now directly holds 14,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).