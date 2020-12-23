Why Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Are Going Crazy

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is -91.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $29.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The AHT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -62.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is -25.12% and -8.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.33 million and changing -30.48% at the moment leaves the stock -52.13% off its SMA200. AHT registered -91.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2151 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9229.

The stock witnessed a -39.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.86%, and is -34.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.44% over the week and 19.14% over the month.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $130.42M and $772.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.13% and -91.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$12.6 with sales reaching $116.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), with 933.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.38% while institutional investors hold 11.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.21M, and float is at 13.86M with Short Float at 14.44%. Institutions hold 10.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.86 million shares valued at $1.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.61% of the AHT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.82 million shares valued at $1.36 million to account for 1.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. which holds 0.73 million shares representing 1.37% and valued at over $1.2 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.4 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ansell Benjamin J MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ansell Benjamin J MD bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $5.04 per share for a total of $50400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $2.92 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.85 for $38500.0. The insider now directly holds 51,477 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT).