Why Shares of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) Are Going Crazy

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) is 89.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.15 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.77%.

Currently trading at $18.67, the stock is 48.70% and 69.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.87 million and changing 25.30% at the moment leaves the stock 82.53% off its SMA200. IPV registered a gain of 89.74% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.38.

The stock witnessed a 82.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.85%, and is 44.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 7.55% over the month. Current P/E ratio is 424.32. Distance from 52-week low is 104.04% and 16.69% from its 52-week high.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.25% while institutional investors hold 78.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.05M, and float is at 24.77M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 62.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 1.89 million shares valued at $18.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.10% of the IPV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.87 million shares valued at $18.66 million to account for 6.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glazer Capital LLC which holds 1.85 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $18.5 million, while Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $10.49 million.