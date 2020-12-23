Why Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Are Going Crazy

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) is 282.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $10.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCON stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -62.73% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is 5.17% and 30.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 10.49% at the moment leaves the stock 157.69% off its SMA200. TCON registered 285.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 373.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.26.

The stock witnessed a 6.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.22%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.20% over the week and 11.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 842.11% and -15.96% from its 52-week high.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON), with 307.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 44.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.51M, and float is at 9.18M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 43.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 2.16 million shares valued at $11.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.80% of the TCON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Opaleye Management Inc. with 2.01 million shares valued at $10.41 million to account for 14.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA Management Company, LLC which holds 0.35 million shares representing 2.53% and valued at over $1.79 million, while Linden Advisors LP holds 2.08% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $1.47 million.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ikarian Capital, LLC, the company’s Member of 10% Group. SEC filings show that Ikarian Capital, LLC bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $7.53 per share for a total of $37629.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.2 million shares.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that Ikarian Capital, LLC (Member of 10% Group) bought a total of 21,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $4.64 per share for $98907.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.19 million shares of the TCON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Ikarian Capital, LLC (Member of 10% Group) acquired 7,700 shares at an average price of $4.77 for $36734.0. The insider now directly holds 2,170,249 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON).