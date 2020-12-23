Why should you buy stock in Codexis Inc. (CDXS)?

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) is 46.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.43 and a high of $20.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDXS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.26% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.78% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -30.06% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.41, the stock is 27.40% and 45.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 16.18% at the moment leaves the stock 82.47% off its SMA200. CDXS registered 38.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.71.

The stock witnessed a 34.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.73%, and is 21.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $66.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.70% and 14.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Codexis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $20.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Top Institutional Holders

187 institutions hold shares in Codexis Inc. (CDXS), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.09% while institutional investors hold 88.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.06M, and float is at 48.79M with Short Float at 10.06%. Institutions hold 85.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.36 million shares valued at $62.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.05% of the CDXS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.36 million shares valued at $62.94 million to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Casdin Capital, LLC which holds 3.98 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $46.78 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 3.98 million with a market value of $46.7 million.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOLF DENNIS P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WOLF DENNIS P sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $19.99 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51129.0 shares.

Codexis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that KELLEY BERNARD J (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $14.00 per share for $35007.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CDXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 09, Dorgan Byron L (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $13.54 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 162,790 shares of Codexis Inc. (CDXS).

Codexis Inc. (CDXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading 11.14% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.22% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.4.