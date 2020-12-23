Why should you buy stock in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) is 266.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $4.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPTT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $1200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.73% off the consensus price target high of $1200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.73% higher than the price target low of $1200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is 23.84% and 45.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.17 million and changing 20.38% at the moment leaves the stock 188.57% off its SMA200. OPTT registered 307.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 343.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2763 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4301.

The stock witnessed a 45.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 250.55%, and is 23.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.53% over the week and 14.14% over the month.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $93.21M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 869.60% and -28.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.70%).

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), with 14.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 0.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.80M, and float is at 30.66M with Short Float at 6.41%. Institutions hold 0.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 88031.0 shares valued at $88911.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the OPTT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 63327.0 shares valued at $63960.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 28699.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $28985.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 18163.0 with a market value of $18344.0.