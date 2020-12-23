Why should you buy stock in Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)?

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) is 50.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The PULM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is -0.19% and 8.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 9.32% at the moment leaves the stock -3.53% off its SMA200. PULM registered 51.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2177 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2963.

The stock witnessed a 18.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.40%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $45.87M and $12.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.26% and -37.23% from its 52-week high.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pulmatrix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.40% year-over-year.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM), with 376.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 30.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.93M, and float is at 26.91M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 30.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.99 million shares valued at $2.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.80% of the PULM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 1.74 million shares valued at $2.07 million to account for 5.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.6 million shares representing 4.66% and valued at over $1.91 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $0.93 million.