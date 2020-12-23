Why Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) is the topic of conversation today

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) is -23.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $12.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPLP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $9.27, the stock is 5.76% and 26.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 49.68% off its SMA200. SPLP registered -23.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.52.

The stock witnessed a 12.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.95%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $234.81M and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.08% and -26.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.60% this year.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP), with 6.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.99% while institutional investors hold 38.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.87M, and float is at 18.91M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 28.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Steel Partners Holdings, LP with over 1.98 million shares valued at $12.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.87% of the SPLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.97 million shares valued at $5.98 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gabelli Funds, LLC which holds 0.61 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $3.74 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $3.18 million.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steel Excel Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Steel Excel Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $37.95 per share for $17608.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the SPLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Steel Excel Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 35,100 shares at an average price of $37.31 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 559,609 shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP).

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading 34.71% up over the past 12 months. SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) is 53.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.62% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.29.