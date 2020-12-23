Will Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) is -60.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $7.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVFM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is 10.46% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.83 million and changing 12.56% at the moment leaves the stock -28.46% off its SMA200. EVFM registered -61.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2470 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7014.

The stock witnessed a 3.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.15%, and is 15.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $193.48M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.70% and -66.44% from its 52-week high.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $2.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.40% this year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.65% while institutional investors hold 45.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.21M, and float is at 79.94M with Short Float at 9.07%. Institutions hold 44.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 12.67 million shares valued at $29.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.59% of the EVFM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.95 million shares valued at $11.69 million to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.47 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $8.19 million, while Heartland Advisors Inc. holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $5.47 million.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by File Justin J., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that File Justin J. bought 7,760 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $2.17 per share for a total of $16839.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Fitzpatrick Alexander A (General Counsel and Secretary) bought a total of 9,090 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $2.20 per share for $19998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the EVFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, Barrans Russell (Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $2.08 for $6240.0. The insider now directly holds 279,052 shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM).