Will Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) is 103.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $14.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYRS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -75.37% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.03, the stock is 46.30% and 62.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 9.01% at the moment leaves the stock 49.72% off its SMA200. SYRS registered 92.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.11.

The stock witnessed a 79.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.46%, and is 17.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.24% over the week and 10.58% over the month.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $582.67M and $9.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 229.34% and -4.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.20%).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $3.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 525.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 492.50% in year-over-year returns.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), with 10.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.60% while institutional investors hold 120.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.78M, and float is at 38.10M with Short Float at 11.73%. Institutions hold 92.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.21 million shares valued at $99.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.48% of the SYRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.63 million shares valued at $58.64 million to account for 14.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 4.18 million shares representing 9.13% and valued at over $36.97 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 9.13% of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $36.97 million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Richard A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Young Richard A sold 5,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $8.75 per share for a total of $46874.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Young Richard A (Director) sold a total of 633 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $8.98 per share for $5684.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the SYRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Young Richard A (Director) disposed off 5,673 shares at an average price of $8.75 for $49639.0. The insider now directly holds 335,201 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 0.54% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.65% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.85.