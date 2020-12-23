Will Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) is 175.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The WWR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.12% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.12% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.82, the stock is 5.07% and 13.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.89 million and changing 17.81% at the moment leaves the stock 103.56% off its SMA200. WWR registered 174.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 182.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.52.

The stock witnessed a -10.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 318.71%, and is 23.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.24% over the week and 9.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2228.00% and -59.86% from its 52-week high.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westwater Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.00% this year.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), with 55.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 0.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.02M, and float is at 15.78M with Short Float at 21.01%. Institutions hold 0.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jane Street Group, LLC with over 39484.0 shares valued at $99104.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.21% of the WWR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25353.0 shares valued at $63636.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 14402.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $36149.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 3498.0 with a market value of $8779.0.