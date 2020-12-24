180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) stock Surged by 11.40% yesterday

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $2.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The TURN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is 8.64% and 13.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 11.40% at the moment leaves the stock 23.49% off its SMA200. TURN registered 0.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9343 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8697.

The stock witnessed a 7.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.36%, and is 13.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $65.51M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.73% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.11% while institutional investors hold 35.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.12M, and float is at 29.22M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 33.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ariel Investments, LLC with over 2.3 million shares valued at $4.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.38% of the TURN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Financial Consulate, Inc. with 2.07 million shares valued at $3.91 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. which holds 1.92 million shares representing 6.17% and valued at over $3.63 million, while Greenwich Investment Management, Inc holds 2.54% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $1.49 million.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bigelow Robert E III, the company’s VP, Head of Fund Development. SEC filings show that Bigelow Robert E III bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $1.91 per share for a total of $20979.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Rendino Kevin (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 78,769 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $1.90 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the TURN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Wolfe Daniel B (President) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $4750.0. The insider now directly holds 360,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN).