A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is 64.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.70 and a high of $23.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.62% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.74, the stock is -1.16% and 14.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.47 million and changing 6.69% at the moment leaves the stock 33.09% off its SMA200. FSR registered 65.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.66.

The stock witnessed a 4.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.77%, and is 9.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 10.06% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 881.05. Distance from 52-week low is 92.41% and -29.14% from its 52-week high.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fisker Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 232.00% this year.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Fisker Inc. (FSR), with 33.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.24% while institutional investors hold 20.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.90M, and float is at 139.73M with Short Float at 9.42%. Institutions hold 17.68% of the Float.