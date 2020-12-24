A peek at Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL): Who has invested in It?

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is 176.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $2.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVOL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is 26.44% and 56.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 10.76% at the moment leaves the stock 114.09% off its SMA200. EVOL registered 183.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7991 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2942.

The stock witnessed a 48.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.16%, and is 11.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.48% over the week and 10.15% over the month.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) has around 261 employees, a market worth around $33.10M and $26.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 340.29% and -4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolving Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL), with 3.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.65% while institutional investors hold 31.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.20M, and float is at 8.70M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 22.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.78 million shares valued at $0.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.38% of the EVOL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.34 million shares valued at $0.4 million to account for 2.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.15 million shares representing 1.26% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NICOL DAVID J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NICOL DAVID J bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $0.88 per share for a total of $7920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) that is trading -10.74% down over the past 12 months. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is -4.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -312.01% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17840.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.