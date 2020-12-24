A peek at iBio Inc. (IBIO): Who has invested in It?

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) is 377.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -10.32% and -26.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.92 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -38.14% off its SMA200. IBIO registered 400.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4757 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2306.

The stock witnessed a -19.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.34%, and is 8.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $247.72M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 466.67% and -84.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 64.80% year-over-year.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in iBio Inc. (IBIO), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 8.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.11M, and float is at 181.59M with Short Float at 7.57%. Institutions hold 8.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.45 million shares valued at $11.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.99% of the IBIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.68 million shares valued at $5.43 million to account for 1.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.5 million shares representing 0.82% and valued at over $3.04 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $1.77 million.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eastern Capital LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Eastern Capital LTD sold 15,864,436 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $2.92 per share for a total of $46.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.63 million shares.

iBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Eastern Capital LTD (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,264,864 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $3.91 per share for $28.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.49 million shares of the IBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Eastern Capital LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 1,355,604 shares at an average price of $3.83 for $5.19 million. The insider now directly holds 31,758,993 shares of iBio Inc. (IBIO).