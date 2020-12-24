Analysts suggest United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) could spike 16.67% in a year

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) is 29.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $0.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAMY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is 17.84% and 26.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.84 million and changing 14.94% at the moment leaves the stock 23.40% off its SMA200. UAMY registered 21.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4080 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4335.

The stock witnessed a 3.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.19%, and is 17.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.09% over the week and 13.30% over the month.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $37.59M and $6.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.79% and -31.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.10%).

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Antimony Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -545.30% this year.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), with 16.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.20% while institutional investors hold 5.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.24M, and float is at 59.85M with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 4.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.62 million shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.82% of the UAMY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 0.6 million shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Howe and Rusling, Inc. which holds 0.56 million shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $58000.0.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THOMAS CRAIG W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THOMAS CRAIG W sold 298,518 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 286.59% up over the past 12 months. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) is -9.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -76.23% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.